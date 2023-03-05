SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Up 1.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 4,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

SCWorx Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

