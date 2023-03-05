Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $57.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

