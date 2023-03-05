Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 785 ($9.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($14.96) to GBX 1,225 ($14.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.72) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.70) to GBX 1,679 ($20.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.90).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 828.60 ($10.00) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,135 ($13.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,563.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 880.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 859.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 12.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 7,547.17%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.35 ($48,026.25). 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

