Short Interest in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Rises By 30.0%

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AOGO opened at $10.27 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.