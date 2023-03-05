Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Expands By 29.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $16.96 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.