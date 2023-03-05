Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Expands By 29.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $18.72 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

