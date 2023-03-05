Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Grows By 29.2%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cango Stock Down 2.9 %

CANG opened at $1.32 on Friday. Cango has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $184.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cango by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

