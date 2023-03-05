Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Decreases By 9.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

