Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Decreases By 9.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $19.80.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
