Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Increases By 29.9%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.