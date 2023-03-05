Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Drops By 9.3%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,600 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 988,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 69.9% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $1,893,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $43.74.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -12.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

