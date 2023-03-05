Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Increases By 29.0%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,976 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $169.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

