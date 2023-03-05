Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Rises By 29.8%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $14.45.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
