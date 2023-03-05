Short Interest in Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Increases By 19.9%

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Organo Price Performance

Shares of ORGJF stock opened at C$75.25 on Friday. Organo has a 52 week low of C$75.25 and a 52 week high of C$75.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.25.

About Organo

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

