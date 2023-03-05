Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Grows By 18.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,374,800 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 403,777,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,786.3 days.

Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

