Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Declines By 20.8%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 829.5 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 1.8 %

TSRYF stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

