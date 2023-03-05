Short Interest in Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Expands By 19.5%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,004.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTSHF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

