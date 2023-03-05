Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE SBSW opened at $8.46 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

