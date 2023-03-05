Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $160,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

