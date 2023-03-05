SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. 1,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

