Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

