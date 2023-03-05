Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

