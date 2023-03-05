State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 22,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

