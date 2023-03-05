Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $296.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

About Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.