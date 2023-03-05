Stephens Boosts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $31.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.87 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
