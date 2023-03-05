Stephens Boosts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $31.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.87 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.