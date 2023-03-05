Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

About Western Energy Services

WRG opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a market cap of C$103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

