Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE:TOU opened at C$61.25 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$45.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,597,316.63. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

