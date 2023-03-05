StockNews.com Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Trading Up 1.6 %

CIR stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $600.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CIRCOR International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 74.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.