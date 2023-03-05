StockNews.com Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
CIRCOR International Trading Up 1.6 %
CIR stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $600.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.