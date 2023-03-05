StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Up 19.3 %

Advaxis stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

