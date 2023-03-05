StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 19.3 %
Advaxis stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44.
Advaxis Company Profile
Featured Stories
