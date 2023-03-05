StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

