StockNews.com Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Caesarstone stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Further Reading

