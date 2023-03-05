StockNews.com Lowers Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,999 shares of company stock worth $1,152,555. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

