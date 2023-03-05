StockNews.com Lowers Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,999 shares of company stock worth $1,152,555. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
