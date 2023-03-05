StockNews.com Lowers Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.