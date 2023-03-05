StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

OCN stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

