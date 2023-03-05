StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Up 2.7 %
OCN stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $37.17.
Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.