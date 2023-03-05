StockNews.com Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 940 ($11.34) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

