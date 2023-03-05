StockNews.com Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.