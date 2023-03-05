StockNews.com Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $296.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 261,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

