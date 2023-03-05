StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
SunOpta Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.