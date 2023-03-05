StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

