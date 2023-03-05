StockNews.com Lowers Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

