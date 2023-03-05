SVB Leerink Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

