Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 195.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys stock opened at $367.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.