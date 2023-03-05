TD Securities Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$12.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital raised Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

ARE stock opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96. The stock has a market cap of C$746.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 211.43%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

