TD Securities Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$96.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$61.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$45.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,880,980. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,597,316.63. Insiders acquired a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

