Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

