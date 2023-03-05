Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

URBN stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

