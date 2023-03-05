Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Sells $806,998.50 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $806,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,921,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

