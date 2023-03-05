Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Terex were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.39.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $806,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,921,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,670 shares of company stock valued at $20,017,517. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.