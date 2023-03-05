Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.