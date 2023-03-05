TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TGTX opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

