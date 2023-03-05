The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 138.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at $938,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,435,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $718,298. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

