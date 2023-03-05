The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $206,810.44 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SAM stock opened at $319.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.73.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

