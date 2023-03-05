The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $206,810.44 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Boston Beer Stock Performance
SAM stock opened at $319.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.73.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Beer Company Profile
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.
